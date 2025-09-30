Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day moving average is $501.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

