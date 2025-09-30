Robbins Farley Buys 750 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after purchasing an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

