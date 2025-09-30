JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,903,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:NOC opened at $593.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $604.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.88 and a 200 day moving average of $526.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

