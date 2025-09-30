Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,242.86%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,904. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

