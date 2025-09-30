Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

