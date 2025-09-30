Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,954.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

