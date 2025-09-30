Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6%

Ecolab stock opened at $272.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.67. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

