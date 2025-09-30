One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2%

TMUS opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,525,632 shares of company stock valued at $609,403,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

