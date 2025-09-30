Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Transdigm Group worth $83,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,599.73.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,571. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,288.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,397.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

