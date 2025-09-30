Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average is $250.84. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

