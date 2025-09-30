Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 0.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cameco by 112.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 3,927.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 102,609.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cameco Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CCJ opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

