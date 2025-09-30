Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,208.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.