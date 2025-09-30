Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 124,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $273.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

