Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17,612.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 642,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0%

LGND stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,254.09. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $75,775.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,399.72. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $1,962,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

