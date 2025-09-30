SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $352.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

