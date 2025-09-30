First United Bank & Trust Purchases 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $500.96 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.25 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.70 and its 200-day moving average is $551.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.