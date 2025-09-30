Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $7.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,084.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

