Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 5,663 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $352.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

