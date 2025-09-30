Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $57,992,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 747,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

