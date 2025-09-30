Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4%

KMB opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

