XML Financial LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

