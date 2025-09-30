Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Hold

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. CarMax has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

