Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SPGI opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.