V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.32 billion, a PE ratio of 596.22, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

