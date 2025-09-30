JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Price Reaches $269.90 on Exchanges (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a total market cap of $268.69 million and approximately $947.51 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for $269.90 or 0.00238571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,911.47 or 0.99806543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00335181 BTC.

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 995,522 tokens. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 994,337.52787326. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 274.15566266 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $170.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

