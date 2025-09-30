Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Big Technologies had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Big Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

LON:BIG opened at GBX 82.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Big Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 58 and a 12 month high of GBX 150. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.32 million, a PE ratio of 10,350.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 126 price objective on shares of Big Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Big Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies is the parent company of the Buddi group, which was founded in 2005. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry. Big Technologies provides products and services under the ‘Buddi’ brand with the primary focus being the criminal justice market.

