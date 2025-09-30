Gravity Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gravity

Gravity’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,175,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00987866 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,116,847.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

