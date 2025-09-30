Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Announces Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tiger Royalties and Investments had a negative net margin of 837.06% and a negative return on equity of 293.26%.
Tiger Royalties and Investments Trading Down 6.5%
Shares of TIR opened at GBX 0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.43. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 0.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50.
About Tiger Royalties and Investments
