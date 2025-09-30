Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Announces Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tiger Royalties and Investments had a negative net margin of 837.06% and a negative return on equity of 293.26%.

Tiger Royalties and Investments Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of TIR opened at GBX 0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.43. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 0.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50.

About Tiger Royalties and Investments

Featured Articles

Tiger Royalties and Investments Plc (AIM: TIR) is an investment vehicle focused on incubating technology projects. Following the acquisition of Bixby Technology Inc in early 2025, the Company will focus on identifying technology enterprises to invest in and incubate by providing incubation services and strategic guidance to technology entrepreneurs whilst continuing in its existing investing policy of identifying and investing in the global natural resources sector.

