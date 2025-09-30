GENinCode (LON:GENI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GENinCode had a negative return on equity of 289.74% and a negative net margin of 228.70%.
GENinCode Trading Down 4.8%
Shares of GENI opened at GBX 4 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 0.66. GENinCode has a twelve month low of GBX 1 and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.
About GENinCode
GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.
GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GENinCode
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.