GENinCode (LON:GENI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GENinCode had a negative return on equity of 289.74% and a negative net margin of 228.70%.

GENinCode Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of GENI opened at GBX 4 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 0.66. GENinCode has a twelve month low of GBX 1 and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

