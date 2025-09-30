XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

