Robbins Farley Has $3.91 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Robbins Farley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $305.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $275.56 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

