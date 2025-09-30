Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.