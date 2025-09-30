First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL Stock Holdings Cut by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

FTSL stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

