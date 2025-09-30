LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

