LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day moving average of $234.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

