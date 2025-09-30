iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

