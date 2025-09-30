Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 176,383 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,383 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in IREN were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IREN in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IREN in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IREN in the first quarter valued at $61,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in IREN by 170.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in IREN in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IREN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IREN Price Performance

IREN opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 4.03. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $49.39.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

About IREN

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.