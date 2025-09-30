Trivium Point Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 35,202.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 107,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $483.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $493.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.