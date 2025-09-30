G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $414.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.45 and a 200 day moving average of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

