American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.