Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 814 GE Aerospace $GE

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $777,075,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.