Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 814 GE Aerospace $GE

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $777,075,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
GE Aerospace stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.