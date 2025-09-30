Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,511,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

