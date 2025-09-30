4,710 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

