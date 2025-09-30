Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 10,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

