Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 10,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.