Park Place Capital Corp Sells 5,105 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.