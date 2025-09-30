DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 524,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 501,727 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 260,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.