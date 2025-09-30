Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $46,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after buying an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after buying an additional 598,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,946,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

