DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,987 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF accounts for 2.1% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 606.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

