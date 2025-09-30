DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.77% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 96,706 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 202,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 41,821 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 35.7%

DISV stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

