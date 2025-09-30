Park Place Capital Corp Invests $807,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

